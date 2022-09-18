Haddad and Tarcísio make a ‘double’ and leave Lula and Bolsonaro out of the debate; read analysis







Fernando Haddad (PT) during preparations for the debate Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/Agif / Estadão

With two weeks left for the first-round vote, former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) and former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) maintained a regulatory distance from their respective national sponsors – President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former -President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Caution with national references has a common horizon: the second round. The double acts, when it can, to attack governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), considered by both the most difficult opponent in a second stage of the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeirantes.





Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) was questioned for not being from São Paulo Photo: Werther Santana / Estadão

This tactic became evident again during a debate promoted by Estadão and Eldorado Radio with a pool also formed by SBT, Earth, Look and NovaBrasil FM. In another aspect of the electoral meeting, the point of convergence between the PT and the toucan was the rhetorical contortionism of both to use the name of former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

After decades of PT opposition to Alckmin, Haddad articulated a narrative that tried to glue Garcia with the “godfathers” Gilberto Kassab (PSD) and João Doria (PSDB), while Tarcísio ran outside and kept away from the radical Bolsonarist agenda.



















When confronted with Doria’s godson stamp, Garcia dodged the argument that, before, he didn’t have a pen in his hand.

In the midst of the political bifurcation, Alckmin shone more than the presidential candidates when he was disputed by Garcia and Haddad.

It became clear at the end of the debate that strategists see the dispute in São Paulo running along the fence of the presidential race, but the gestures need to be calculated. The people from São Paulo, whether on the right or left, do not accept being a supporting player and are more concerned with their backyard.

