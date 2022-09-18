Harry and Meghan are desperate for their children to lose privileges

Anyone who follows the latest news from British royalty knows that the current affairs involving the members of the Windsor dynasty are the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the tantrums of King Charles III as the new monarch and the confusion involving the children of Harry, Archie and Lilibet Diana. , on whether or not they will receive the titles of prince and princess. Regarding the third topic, Column Claudia Meireles sought to find out why the Dukes of Sussex so much want the heirs to have the noble nominations.

With the accession of Charles to the command of the British Crown on the 8th, the grandchildren of the sovereign in office started to have the title of prince or princess. According to the rules established by King George V, in 1917, Archie and Lilibet, being heirs of a son of a monarch, should earn the initial HRH, that is, His or Her Royal Highness (His Royal Highness, in English translation). But the use of the expression was not authorized by the monarchy, which is why Meghan and Harry were desperate and enraged, according to the press.

As 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet cannot bear the term His Royal Highness, they consequently lose a number of privileges. Charles’ three other grandchildren, such as Princes George, Charlotte and Louis, enjoy the perks. However, Harry and Meghan’s children will not enjoy the benefits as their parents resigned from high-ranking royal duties in March 2020. They are no longer earning salaries as active royals.

Another disadvantage of not being able to use Her Royal Highness is related to the loss of security and protection provided by the UK government. The question has always been one of the concerns of Archie and Lilibet’s mother. Last year, Meghan gave an interview to presenter Oprah Winfrey and, on the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex shared her distress to learn that the firstborn would not receive the safeguard.

“We didn’t know it was a boy, and they said they didn’t want him to be a prince, that he wouldn’t be given security. This was towards the end of the pregnancy. He wouldn’t be a prince or princess, it would affect his safety. If we had known, we would have created a whole protection around him,” Meghan explained in the chat. Without the status of His Royal Highness, people should not bow or bow their heads when meeting Archie and Lilibet.

Although they can’t parade as royal highnesses, Harry’s heirs continue to enjoy the appellation of prince and princess. As adults, they will choose whether or not to use the noble naming. As there were changes in the line of succession to the British throne, Archie moved to sixth place on the list, while Lilibet is in seventh place. They find themselves behind their paternal uncle, Prince William; and the three cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis, aged 9, 7 and 4, respectively.

