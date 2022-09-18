Harry and William scare away sadness by having a very cute moment; video

The love for pets runs through the veins of the Windsor dynasty. The late Queen Elizabeth II was in love with doguinhos, including, she had more than 30 throughout her 96 years. The monarch taught her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to have affection for the pets.

Photo: Getty Images

The proof came this Saturday (10) by Princes William and Harry. The brothers starred in a very cute moment when they came across the puppy Luna at the gates of Windsor Castle.

Videos of Harry and William’s encounter with the dog have gone viral on TikTok. Posted by user Rachcot, the recordings have over 10 million views. The first to talk to the pet was the Prince of Wales. He said, “Hi, Luna. You are so cute,” he praised. After asking the age of the animal, the future king of the United Kingdom commented on how important it is to have a pet in difficult times, such as bereavement.

To read the full article from Portal Metrópoles, a partner of Banda B, click here