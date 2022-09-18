Has the central bank already released the second phase for the withdrawal of “FORGOTTEN MONEY”? Check your account

The Central Bank is the Brazilian financial institution responsible for controlling the various balances that surround the country. Among these balances is the “forgotten money”. This is an amount forgotten by account users, which may possibly become available for withdrawal. Thus, the first step to withdraw these amounts has already been completed.

The big question, however, concerns the second phase. That is, the withdrawal period that will cover the audience that was not included in the last withdrawal shipment. Therefore, the Central Bank released information about this date, which in theory is already overdue. So, if you’re waiting for these amounts to be released, it’s worth understanding what’s going on.

What are forgotten values ​​about?

First of all, it is necessary to understand the functionality of this “forgotten money”. Well, the term refers to some amounts held in accounts that have been closed, still with available balance. In addition, it is also about the refund of fees improperly charged. Therefore, many Brazilians will be able to count on this payment.

According to data released by the BC, the number of those who may have some forgotten value is around 32 million. That is, even if you are not sure about the receipt, it is worth checking your account to see if there is any available balance. This high number is due to the consideration of institutions where Brazilians already had active accounts.

Therefore, so far, two payment stages are expected. The first one has already been completed. It began in April, with the release of more than R$3.9 billion. However, only R$321 million were requested. That is, there is still a lot of money available that is plausible to receive. Therefore, so far, the big question is precisely in relation to the release of the second stage of these values.

second phase of payments

Well, there is still a lot of positive balance in the BC, even after the first stage of disposal of values. This is because most of the individuals did not withdraw, or even, do not even know about the existence of this positive balance. Therefore, the Bank is expected to release the second phase of payments as soon as possible, which should have started in May. More specifically, on the 2nd.

It so happens that the BC reported that the delay in this release was mainly due to the strike carried out by the Bank’s employees. That’s because, according to the workers, the claim was about salary readjustment, as well as career restructuring. Therefore, the system has gone through difficulties, since they need their active body to function.

However, according to the information released, there is still no date set for this release. The Institution also informed about an improvement phase in its system. Thus, the notice will occur in advance, due to the proximity of the release, . Finally, to consult the values, once it is available, just access your account on the official portal (www.bcb.gov.br), making Login with the requested data.

