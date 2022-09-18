He did not recognize himself post-bariatric and exchanged food for a gym – 09/18/2022

With 2.08 m and 220 kg, publicist Jean Perez reached the height of obesity at the age of 31. Although overweight was visible, Jean didn’t look fat because of her height. In April 2019, he underwent bariatric surgery and lost 102 kg in total.

At first, he was satisfied with the result, but then he didn’t recognize himself in his new body and developed a compulsion for physical activity, which made him train twice a day, seven times a week. Today, at 35 years old, the publicist is still in the acceptance process and talks about the importance of having a psychological preparation before and after the procedure.

“I’ve always been tall and that’s one of the reasons it took me so long to realize I was obese. People called me big, not fat. Hearing that you’re fat sets off a wake-up call, hearing that you’re big feels like a compliment.

I ate a lot of junk, a lot of it and didn’t have adult supervision. My mother worked all day outside, and my brother, eight years older than me, did the cooking. At age 12, I started to ‘cook’ and ate more practical foods, rice, beans, nuggets, sausage, French fries, noodles, snacks, breads and sweets.

At that age, I started to play sports, I did swimming and karate three times a week each, I went to school by bicycle, I was very active. At 17, I stopped these activities, but I continued to eat a lot and the weight gradually increased.

I wasn’t in the habit of weighing myself often, but I remember once, when I was 26, I went to the pharmacy to have myself checked. An error message appeared on the scale, it only weighed up to 150 kg, that is, I was over 150 kg. Being tall was a very good balm. I thought: ‘I’m big, I’m 2.08 m, it’s normal to weigh more than 150 kg’.

I never went on a diet because I didn’t see myself as obese, but I made some attempts to exercise. I entered the gym, the problem is that the machines did not support my weight. The elliptical, for example, had a capacity of up to 120 kg and the treadmill up to 150 kg. I gave up on the gym, followed my life, but the bill for bad habits arrived.

Image: Personal archive

In April 2019, at age 31, I had a panic attack while working. I’m a publicist, I was at a political campaign event when I realized everything I had to do. I started to feel sick, I thought I was having a heart attack and was going to die. I went to the emergency room, the electrocardiogram was normal, apparently the cause was emotional.

I’ve always been the ‘healthy chubby’ type, but I took advantage of the scare to get a general checkup and found that my heart was bigger and stiffer than it should have been, I had fatty livers and my kidneys were failing.

During a routine consultation, the doctor calculated my BMI (Body Mass Index), said that I was obese grade 3 and recommended that I undergo bariatric surgery. At that moment the penny dropped and all the tiredness, indisposition and irritability made sense. Weighing 220 kg was taking a toll on my vital organs.

I was referred to the specialist, I confess that I entered the process with fear and without security. I thought something like: ‘I can really lose weight’. For three months, I did the preoperative program with a nutritionist and psychologist. It was important, but today I see that it could have been better prepared and more issues could have been addressed.

In the ‘course’ they talked about how to eat well after surgery, binge eating, chewing, sagging skin, among other things. I missed them preparing me for what my stomach misses. [a redução] was going to do and how to deal with my new body.

Image: Personal archive

In total, the process took six months, I lost 11 kg and reached 209 kg in that period. In October 2019, I had bariatric surgery with the gastric bypass technique (stomach reduction). In the first month, I lost 23 kg and lived a post-bariatric honeymoon in the following months. I fell in love with myself, I started to value myself, to feel attractive, safe and to have more lust for life.

The problem is that I replaced binge eating with binge physical activity. My biggest fear was having a disorder or compulsion worse than food, and becoming an alcoholic, a sexual compulsive, a kleptomaniac.

Since I couldn’t eat much anymore, I wanted to seek the feeling of pleasure and well-being in something else. I consciously decided that it would be a compulsive physical activity – in my mind, of all, it would be the least harmful – but I was wrong, we should treat the compulsion and not replace it.

Image: Personal archive

After 30 days of surgery, I started going to the gym twice a day, seven days a week and doing 14 workouts a week. I became addicted to losing weight in a short time, overdoing cardio and pulling more weight than my body could handle. As a result, I had arm and knee injuries.

Six months later, the pandemic came, gyms closed and the honeymoon with bariatrics ended. I started to worry about my appearance, I thought I had mutilated myself and that the sagging and scars, even if small, had deformed me.

During this period, I had bouts of anxiety and went into depression. Several times I missed having my stomach back and being able to eat until I exploded.

I experienced an identity crisis and asked myself: ‘Who am I?’. I looked in the mirror and didn’t recognize myself in my body, it was scary. My psychologist said I developed dysmorphic disorder.

In 2021, I had my gallbladder removed, had a reconstructive surgery, a tummy tuck, and reached my lowest weight, 107 kg — it was already far below what I expected, which was 138 kg. In total, I lost 102 kg post-bariatric.

Image: Personal archive

I was very afraid of putting on weight again, I had two cases in the family of people who had bariatric surgery and regained the lost weight. But I also understood that being extreme was unhealthy, so I decided to do things in a more balanced way.

I went back to swimming and weight training, today I do physical activity in a more assisted way. My training is focused on hypertrophy, I weigh 120 kg and have 12% fat. Sometimes I train more than I should, I still feel that impulse, but I try to control myself. When I’m anxious or stressed, I don’t train because I know I’m going to overdo it, I try to calm down and meditate.

I still don’t recognize myself in my body, I’m treating it in therapy. My psychologist and I have been working on forgiveness for putting myself in this situation and acceptance of understanding that I did what was possible with the information and conditions I had at the time. I’ve been learning that life can be good, cool and with many possibilities with this new me.

Having a good psychological follow-up, treating compulsions, preparing before and after all the changes that the surgery will promote in the body and mind are fundamental to dealing with the process.

I am not for or against bariatrics. But for those who have reached the point of having to do it, it is important to understand that the procedure is a stimulus, a start, it is not the final result, it is necessary to maintain good habits for life.”

The importance of bariatric preparation

Image: Personal archive

First of all, it is important to understand that obesity is a chronic disease, its treatment is continuous and it is not merely an aesthetic issue, laziness or lack of willpower to change.

For those who have the bariatric indication, care with food should begin before surgery so that the patient can already experience some changes such as: being more aware of the feeling of physical, emotional, social hunger, identifying satiety and having a balanced diet. Mindful eating involves attention, slow chewing, savoring food, and avoiding distractions.

Emotional regulation, that is, learning to deal and manage emotions properly so as not to “take it out” on food is also part of this change in mindset when eating. Some strategies can help, such as meditation, psychotherapy, regular physical activity and having leisure time.

In the first postoperative days, the patient is submitted to a very restrictive diet of liquid consistency that evolves to pasty. During this period, he may experience discomfort (pain from the surgery), lack of chewing and desire to eat, which can lead to mood swings such as increased irritability, melancholy, traces of anxiety and sometimes regret.

However, it is important for the patient to strictly follow the nutritional prescription in the immediate postoperative period, otherwise, he will be at risk of complications, as he is in a phase of healing and surgical recovery. In extreme situations, you may have an infection and die.

In the long term, if there is no change in terms of eating habits (dietary reeducation) and lifestyle (vitamin supplementation and regular physical activity), the patient may experience less than expected weight loss. In addition, he may have weight regain and obesity relapse. It is worth mentioning that bariatric surgery is just a tool and not a miracle.

Can switching compulsions happen?

There is no cause and effect relationship between bariatric surgery and the development of other compulsions. But patients who are evaluated with a more compulsive or impulsive profile should be referred to specific treatments before the procedure. We’re not talking about compulsion exchange, but risk factors.

When having the restriction caused by the surgery and no longer being able to have episodes of binge eating, the person can find in physical activity an escape valve. But the problem is not the physical exercise itself, because it is indicated as an emotional regulator, but the quantity, that is, the “compulsion” that can bring suffering and damage to the patient’s daily life. To avoid this, the person can seek more activities that help them deal with emotions.

dysmorphic disorder

Image: Personal archive

We can all be unhappy with some feature of our body, but individuals with body dysmorphic disorder are overly concerned about one or more perceived flaws or flaws in their physical appearance that make them feel inadequate, causing them great suffering. These flaws are noticed by them and go unnoticed or seem only mild to other people.

It is not a common condition among patients undergoing bariatric surgery and should not be confused with body dissatisfaction due to being overweight or sagging.

For the diagnosis, the concern must cause damage to the person’s social, professional or family life. Worries are excessive and consume much of the day. They are also associated with repetitive behaviors or mental acts. These people tend to compare their appearance with others and repeatedly look at flaws in the mirror.

In muscle dysmorphia, which is more common in males, a man thinks his body is too small or insufficiently thin or muscular. Most are on a diet and excessive physical activity, which can lead to injuries. Some use substances, such as anabolic steroids, to get “better” results. This disorder should be treated with a psychiatrist and psychologist.

Source: Beatriz pinepsychologist at the Institute of Medicine Salletspecialist in eating disorders by the Institute of Psychiatry of the HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo) and member of the Brazilian Society of Surgery bariatric and Metabolic.

Install the VivaBem app on your cell phone

With our app, you receive notifications of the main reports published in Live well and access tips on food, health and well-being. The app is available for Android and iOS. Install it now on your cell phone and have a lot of information in the palm of your hand to live longer and better!