here’s how to find out if you’ve been blocked by someone

If you are chatting with someone on WhatsApp (perhaps an unpleasant conversation), and message arrival confirmation stops appearing, you may have been blocked. But how do you find out if that’s really what happened, and not that the person just decided to go offline? Is there any way to find out if someone has blocked you in the app? That’s what we’ll see next. So check it out!

So, the first thing to say is that when you have this block, you are not able to view information or send messages to the contact in question. In addition, blocking prevents you from: viewing that person’s status and profile picture; add these users to new groups; deliver new messages; call the user via WhatsApp.

However, just the fact that you can’t see someone’s data on WhatsApp doesn’t always mean blocking. In some cases, people do the privacy setting, preventing anyone from viewing this information, not just you. In addition, other situations such as an update to the privacy agreement or even changes made to the app may make this data temporarily unavailable.

So if you really want to be sure there’s been a block, you need to ask the person in question. But if you identify most of the factors that we mentioned above, the chance that the blockage has happened is high.

But what if you want to block someone, how is it done? In this case, you should go to WhatsApp settings, and find the “Privacy” option. After that, you will be able to find the “Blocked” list, and “add” the person you want to block. After that, you will neither be able to receive nor view new messages from this person. However, if you decide, you can unlock it whenever you want.

