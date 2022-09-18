How Facebook Lost $600 Billion in Market Value

The goal, holding in Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, closed the week with a 14% drop in its shares and consolidated the worst drop among technology companies in the last 12 months. Year-to-date, the company accumulates a 61% loss in shares, the worst drop among technology companies – the mark is more than double the losses recorded by Nasdaq in the period.

In September last year, the giant, boosted by gains from the pandemic, reached a record market value: $1 trillion. At the time, Meta was among the most valuable in the world, but with the accumulated losses, it is already threatening to leave the top 10. On Friday, the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg closed for good $400 billion – during the trading session, it was below the mark.

The company closed the trading session with the share worth US$ 146.29, the company’s lowest level since March 2020, when the pandemic started to value the shares of technology companies.

Zuckerberg has been facing a perfect storm at the helm of Facebook Photograph: Matt McClain/Washington Post

However, it is not just the return to face-to-face work that had an impact on the giant. A number of factors form a perfect storm against Zuckerberg’s empire.

In July, Meta stated that it would be impacted by the global macroeconomic scenario, pressured by inflation and the consequent global rise in interest rates. The main way of monetizing the company’s platforms, ad revenue should remain below the company’s expectations.

Continues after advertising

“We expect total third-quarter revenue to be in the $26-28.5 billion range. This outlook reflects the continuation of the weak advertising demand environment that we experienced throughout the second quarter, and which we believe is being driven by broader macroeconomic uncertainty,” the company explained in the letter to investors.

In addition, the company’s platforms are registering drop in users. In July, Meta saw a drop in the number of active users per month (MAUs), an important metric to verify the company’s growth: 2.93 billion, compared to 2.95 billion in the same period last year. This signals that the company is seeing the rival TikTok win users.

In February, Zuckerberg was already pointing to the Chinese app. “TikTok is already a big competitor and it also continues to grow at a very fast pace,” the executive said at an investor conference.

In addition to the emergence of a new strong rival, the company has been suffering from an old acquaintance. THE apple changed the privacy settings of apps in iOS 15, released in 2021. Since then, users with the new operating system must accept being tracked on the web, one of the most used functions by advertisers on Facebook and Instagram systems — the decision was heavily criticized by Zuckerberg at the time for affecting the company’s business.

“Like other companies in our industry, we have faced headwinds as a result of Apple’s iOS changes. Apple has created two challenges for advertisers: One is that the accuracy of our ad targeting has decreased, which has increased the cost of driving results. The other is that measuring these results has become more difficult,” said Sheryl Sandberg, then the company’s director of operations, at the time.

Finally, the company’s targeting of the metaverse does not seem to have convinced investors. In October of last year, the company adopted the corporate name Meta to reflect the new interest – since then, things have not worked out for Zuckerberg.

For now, the reality labs, the virtual reality division, has been accumulating losses. It’s already been three straight quarters with a loss of US$ 3 billion in each of them. Not even Zuckerberg’s pilgrimage among media outlets to sell the concept seems to have convinced people about the future envisioned by the executive.