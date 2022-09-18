The last state funeral took place in 1965. In that period, there was the farewell of Prime Minister Winston Churchill, which cost R$ 15 million.

Since last week, the death of Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most talked about topics in the world. In short, the Queen’s funeral should take place this Monday (19). A 2-minute national silence is expected at the end of the state funeral service. But after all, do you know how much the Queen’s funeral will cost? Find out below.

How much will Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral cost?

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen Elizabeth II planned part of her funeral. In short, the Queen left requests and directions that encompass the performance of a song by the official bagpiper.

The funeral of a monarch is one of the biggest ceremonial events in Britain. As such, it will be the most significant since the Second World War. The funeral is expected to take place on Monday at Westminster Abbey. In addition, the event closes with two minutes of silence before noon.

According to palace advisors, several details of the ceremony were recommended by the Queen Elizabeth II. The same was consulted about each detail, such as the choice of songs and readings that should be performed.

Among what can be mentioned, the coffin of the Queen Elizabeth II will be placed in a carriage, and pulled by 142 sailors from the UK’s Royal Navy. And in the face of the UK’s economic crisis, many Britons have complained about the high cost of the Queen’s burial ceremony.

The last state funeral took place in 1965. In that period, there was the farewell of Prime Minister Winston Churchill, which cost R$ 15 million. Meanwhile, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022, should cost R$ 32 million.

In addition, it is possible to mention the funeral of Princess Diana, which cost more than R$ 30 million. Based on these numbers, the national press thinks that, due to the importance of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch must surpass all these values. And despite speculation, there was no release of official data.

