How to advance the FGTS Anniversary Saque-Anniversary?

All workers who are hired by the CLT are entitled to the FGTS. This is accumulated monthly and can be withdrawn only in specific cases, or the worker can also opt for the birthday loot.

The birthday loot FGTS it is optional and needs to be authorized by the FGTS application. Once this is done, it is possible to withdraw annually, during the month of your birthday, part of the balance available in the system.

For Banco Inter customers, it is not necessary to wait once a year to access the money from the birthday withdrawal, it is also possible to make an advance payment. If you are already an Inter account holder, simply authorize access to your information through the FGTS app. Once this is done, it is possible to anticipate up to 10 years of the anniversary loot. This process is 100% virtual and does not compromise income.

Who can anticipate the benefit and what are the advantages?

To use the early birthday withdrawal service on Inter Bank, you must: be over 18 years of age and have opted for the birthday withdrawal, work with a formal contract or have a FGTS balance in an active or inactive account, have authorized Inter to access your FGTS information and be an Inter account holder. The advantages of early payment of the birthday withdrawal are:

Receipt of anticipated years in a single installment;

The absence of monthly installments and discounts made directly from the FGTS;

Better rates than other loan types;

Contract from R$ 300, without compromising the budget.

To allow Inter to access your information, it is necessary to access the authorization area in the FGTS app, there it will be necessary to click on “Borrowing-anniversary”. After that, choose the option “Add a new financial institution” and search for Banco Inter in the search box. Finally, just confirm the selection and authorize the FGTS consultation by clicking on “Yes”.

Other Birthday Loot Details

Through Banco Inter, it is possible to advance amounts from R$ 300, taking into account the balance available in the FGTS. It should be remembered that the rate of Anticipation of the birthday withdrawal at Inter it is fixed at 1.99% per month. Since, it is applied annually on the total amount of the advance and deducted only once directly from the FGTS balance, without compromising income.

It is also important to remember that it is possible to cancel the loan guaranteed by the FGTS, for which a maximum of 7 calendar days must have passed after contracting the service. The procedure is carried out when contacting Inter, through the service channels. Once this is done, the amount released will be returned to Inter’s account. After the deadline, the service will be unavailable.

It is also important to remember that it is possible to pay the total amount outstanding, if you want to unlock the FGTS balance. For this, the customer must contact, also through the service channels, and request the loan repayment slip. When paying the total amount, the FGTS balance will be unlocked by Inter, and the value of the birthday withdrawal will be available on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.