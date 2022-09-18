How to receive CASHBACK with Nubank?

As online shopping grows more and more, several banks are starting to offer cashback services to customers. The system consists of returning part of the money spent on transactions. Joining the initiative, Nubank also started to offer the service to its customers in several ways.

Want to know how to get your money back on transactions made with purple? So keep following us below to check out all the important information we’ve separated especially for you!

How does Nubank cashback work?

First, the cashback service is available to customers who have the bank’s Ultraviolet card. In any purchase made with plastic in the credit function, the customer has the chance to receive 1% of their money back. In addition, the money falls directly into the account and has no expiration date.

To receive cashback – which yields up to 200% of the CDI annually – customers must take out loans, pay for hotel accommodation or use the credit function for online purchases. For example, when using a bank loan and leaving the car as collateral, users earn back 1% of the borrowed amount. However, certain requirements must be met to make this possible.

In the case of paying for accommodation, you can get up to 6% of the value back. For this, the user must make a reservation through Booking, a service provided by Nubank Shopping. This way, the cashback will return as credited to your credit card statement. Even purchases at the Shoppe can generate cash back, you only need to use the purple card.

Transferring the amounts from the card to the account

Finally, to access the cashback money, the user needs to transfer the amount to their regular account. Check out the step-by-step guide to do this:

First of all, open the bank app (Android: https://bityli.com/vENGmP or iOS: https://bityli.com/yrlJpS ) and look for the cashback section;

or iOS: ) and look for the cashback section; Then click on “Use cashback”;

On the next screen, select the option “Redeem to account”;

From there, enter the value you want to use and confirm;

Enter your 4-digit password in this step.

Ready! The money will already be available in your Nubank account.

