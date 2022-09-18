Hyundai Creta Limited 2023 proves that controversial look pleases consumers – 09/18/2022

The 2023 Hyundai Creta line arrived at the end of last semester and, in its entry versions, as is the case of the intermediate Limited, it remains absolutely the same.

A novelty even Hyundai has reserved for the higher versions, Platinum, Ultimate and N Line, which now have voice command to activate the sunroof.

A reinforcement for the system that was already able to open and close the driver’s window, and still turn the air conditioning on and off. A seemingly expendable freshness, but that has its appeal.

Front look deviates from the segment standard Image: Matheus Simanovicius

In the Limited version, the best seller, as well as in the entire range of the compact SUV, nothing has changed in what generated and still generates some discussion: the provocative and different design of this SUV.

As an intermediate option on the Creta, the Limited configuration deserves attention because it brings a good package of standard items, such as 17-inch diamond alloy wheels, chrome details on the door handles, fog lights and a gray finish on the bumpers.

On the inside, plastic predominates in the finish, but all with great care and with the same design as the top versions for the dashboard and center console.

The instrument panel is analog, has a small 3.5″ digital screen in the center with information from the on-board computer, has good definition and, in general, the proposal does not compromise the overall work.

From the Limited version, it has 17-inch diamond alloy wheels and fog lights Image: Matheus Simanovicius

Same thing for the multimedia center – a little smaller – with an eight-inch screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection.

The seats do not have leather upholstery, but they have a modern design and a Neoprene fabric finish, which gives a more youthful air and can also guarantee more practicality.

It has digital automatic air conditioning with exits to the rear seat and the already known good space for passengers. It also has a 422-litre trunk capacity, which is among the best in the segment.

No smart features but good security

Image: Disclosure

The Creta Limited doesn’t have many features available on the more expensive versions, such as autonomous braking and lane-keeping systems or adaptive cruise control.

However, it does not disappoint in the offer of safety features, with disc brakes on all four wheels, electronic stability and traction control, hill start assistant and six airbags are standard items.

It has another positive point, which has also not been changed: the Limited is equipped with a 120 horsepower 1.0-liter turbocharged engine and 17.5 Kgfm of torque.

This means that the SUV rides well, has vigorous acceleration, even at low revs, and delivers good fuel consumption figures.

By official averages, it reaches 11.6 km/l in the city, and 12 km/l on the highway, with gasoline.

The transmission is a six-speed automatic with the option of manual shifts by paddles on the steering wheel. Add to this recipe a well-balanced suspension setup for a taller model and we have a very good result, making the Creta a comfortable car and pleasant to drive.

And apparently, this is how Creta will continue for another good period, with its characteristic and abused look, but it works.

Indisputable proof is in the positive sales performance. In 2021, it was the second best seller in the compact SUV segment, a condition that it maintains with peace of mind now in 2022.

Hyundai Creta Limited 1.0 TGDi price: BRL 138,990