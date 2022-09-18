“I will come inside your house to pick you up”

Not just within reality, “The Farm 14” continues to generate confusion outside the house. This time the singer Naldo Benny went public and posted a sequence of videos aimed at funk singers MC Créu, calling him to fight after he talks about Strawberry Shortcake. Currently confined within the reality, the wife and mother of Naldo’s daughter even commented within the confinement that she did not have a good relationship with Créu, who until then was running for a vacancy to enter the headquarters.

Naldo posted a video of his Instagram feed, in which he sent a message to the funkeiro: “My wife entered A Fazenda because I let her do her artistic wish. Not for the money because I don’t need this shit. I just did two shows in Rio de Janeiro, and you’re f*cked* there, screaming my wife’s name to want to get on reality”.

The singer even called the MC to fight: “I understand your situation, I respect all artists, but you are appealing. If you mention my wife’s name again, I’ll come inside your house to pick you up and give you a dick. I’m telling you, there’s no police, there’s no fucking. You’re a brat, you’re a bastard. A piece of shit from three years ago and you’re bringing it up now, now she’s the mother of my daughter and my wife. Forget my wife, now it’s you and me”.

Moments before, appearing to be quite nervous, Naldo published a sequence of stories on his profile, where he cursed and called Créu again for a fight: “Man to man, come face me, motherfucker. Face the man, you and I now. Come fight with me, come, Créu! Me and you in hand!”.