In “wetland”, Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will not accept the injustice she experienced after being accused by Tenório (Murilo Benicio) and Renato (Gabriel Santana) to say that she would have been abused by Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Thaddeus (Jose Loreto)and consequently, being expelled from the millionaire’s farm.

It turns out that Zé’s family will not willingly accept the expulsion of the maid, and will insist that she remain on the farm, changing Leôncio’s opinion: “That’s right, Zefa… That’s right. And since everyone is asking me, you can stay. It’s forgiven”, will say the same.

The speech will not be well accepted by the woman, who will impose herself in front of the boss: “I’m not after your forgiveness… If you don’t believe what I told you, I’m leaving here anyway”. The farmer will be shocked and will ask what the intention is: “You want me to apologize on my knee, you tomboy?”.

Zefa will then put him up against the wall and demand an apology for the near expulsion: “It doesn’t have to be on my knee, but I’m waiting for an apology… Otherwise, I won’t stay”. Zé will then ask assiduous: “Do you know who you are talking to?”.