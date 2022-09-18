In a possible farewell at home, Vitória welcomes Figueirense for another game of life in Series C | victory

Vitória has one more decisive game in Série C of the Brazilian Championship. At 4 pm this Sunday (Brasilia time), Rubro-Negro welcomes Figueirense, in Barradão. The match is valid for the penultimate round of the second phase of the national competition, and can mark the farewell to the Sanctuary in 2022. The Lion will only play in its stadium again if it plays in the Third Cup final.

To get there, winning today is a must.

In the third position of Group C, with five points, Vitória has a direct confrontation with Figueirense, vice-leader with one more point. The teams have already faced each other twice this season, with one triumph for each side so far. This Sunday’s bully can decide a spot in the Second Division.

A defeat for Rubro-Negro, combined with a draw or triumph for ABC against Paysandu, means the end of the line for Leão in Série C. On the other hand, if they beat Figueira in Barradão, Vitória will reach the last round depending only itself to gain access. Check here all possible scenarios for round #5.

Vitória should have only one change in relation to the team that drew with ABC in the last round. Recovered from injury, striker Rafinha, the club’s top scorer in the season, returns to the team in place of Luidy.

The likely starting lineup for Vitória soon has: Dalton; Alemão, Alan Santos, Marco Antônio and Sanchez; Léo Gomes, Dionísio and Eduardo; Gabriel Honorio, Rafinha and Tréllez.