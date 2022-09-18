In a shiny bra, Gabi Martins almost shows too much in a scandalous click: “Eita”

For the show, Gabi Martins scandalizes by betting only on a shiny bra and flaunts a turbocharged body

Once again the singer Gabi Martins (25) created a buzz on the internet by publishing a breathtaking sequence of records on her social media showing all her beauty!

Owner of a sculptural body, the ex-BBB showed off a brilliant combination that she used to perform in Espírito Santo, on the night of last Friday, 16.

The look, which dispensed with the use of a blouse, consisted only of a shiny bra, a high-waisted white skirt and a cropped-style denim jacket.

Highlighting her toned body, the girl from Minas provoked fans by pulling one side of her coat and almost showing too much in one of the clicks.

She still showed off her flat stomach, her slim waist and her golden tan: “It was beautiful! Thank you my capixabas”wrote the composer in the caption of the record.

In the comments, of course, fans drooled with such beauty and sensuality. “Wonderful woman!”applauded one. “Too Goddess”continued. “You are very cute”fired a third.

Gabi Martins does showzão in her first time in Barretos:

Last month, singer Gabi Martins fulfilled a dream of performing at Barretos, one of the biggest country festivals in the country, taking the stage and singing to a crowd of fans.

His repertoire includes hits such as Baby, relapse, prints, play the loop and heart alcoholin gelentertaining the public with country music and international music.

“It was very incredible, I’m very happy. Since I was born, I had the dream of being there. It’s an inexplicable magic. I got emotional several times and thanked God, first, and the public for making this dream come true”she said of the occasion.

Gabi also lavished style with two looks during the presentation. The first, black, with crystal applications, worn during an appearance he made. The second, worn for the main show, wore a dress with an off white mini blazer, with rhinestone fringes and a cowgirl hat.