In addition to victories: Luís Castro highlights bigger goals to bring joy to Botafogo fans

– I hope the fans are happy not only that we won a game.

This excerpt from one of the responses to the press conference of Luís Castro sums up the mission he is having in the Botafogo. After the victory over Coritiba this Saturday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, the alvinegro coach was asked about the connection with the fans, who were still suspicious of the irregular campaign of the Brazilian Championship.

But his ideas go beyond the 90 minutes on the field. Considered by John Textor as his “partner” in the construction of a new, more modern and organized Botafogo, Castro detailed that the objectives are much greater than winning three points.

– I will once again thank the fans for all the passion they have for the team. But I want to make it clear that I work every day to make the team grow and we work with a lot of dedication. For me, it will always be a pleasure to see the fans happy. This happiness has to come not only from the result, but also from what we do during the week, from the seriousness of our work, from the organization, designing a new CT, having youth teams to develop players, happiness in having a new lawn in the stadium… For all the work. I hope the fans are happy to have it all, not just because we won a game. Our concern is to give the club many things that the club did not have when we arrived. We know well what we found and where we are now – said Luís Castro.

The coach took the opportunity to dedicate this Saturday’s triumph to his coaching staff and other employees.

– I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the entire staff and dedicate the victory to them, who accompany us every day at work and do their best to ensure that nothing is lacking, in conditions that are often very difficult – thanked Castro.