In Curitiba, Lula makes a speech in defense of women, the LGBTQIA+ population and black people and says that ‘prejudice is disgusting’ | Elections 2022 in Paraná

Former president and PT candidate for the Planalto Palace, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, participated in a rally this Saturday (17) in Curitiba. In a speech, Lula defended the rights of women, the LGBTQIA+ population and black people. Lula also said that “prejudice is disgusting”.

The rally was held in Boca Maldita, central region of the capital of Paraná.

At one point in his speech, the former president emphasized the need for the country to respect and guarantee rights to the entire population, regardless of gender, race or social class.

Lula then mentioned the episode of prejudice suffered in Spain by Brazilian player Vinícius Jr., from Real Madrid.

The player, who celebrates his goals with dances, had this attitude attacked on a Spanish TV show. Football entrepreneur Pedro Bravo said that Vini should only dance in the sambadrome in Brazil and that the player had to stop doing “monkey”. The racist speech generated a strong opposite reaction, including from Vini Jr. himself, who recorded a video to repudiate racism and say that he will not stop dancing.

“We have to respect it. Did you see what they did to the Real Madrid boy yesterday [sexta-feira]. Vinícius Júnior, that Flamengo boy who went to Real Madrid. Every goal he scores he dances. Yesterday a lesson in prejudice […] in relation to him”, said Lula.

“We need to make sure that prejudice is a disgusting thing, it’s a disease. Each of us dresses as he wants, each of us dances as he wants, each of us takes care of his body as he wants, because after all, our body wants freedom. We want it to have freedom to do what we are interested in”, added the candidate.

In a criticism of the re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who was second in the electoral contest, behind PT, Lula said that the country needs a president who understands that women are not an “object”.

In his speeches, Bolsonaro has said that men need to find a “princess” to marry. The resistance of the female electorate is one of the weaknesses of the Bolsonaro campaign that Lula intends to exploit.

“This country needs a civilized president. A president who knows that women no longer want to be the object of bed and table, women want to be whatever they want. It is necessary to comply with the Constitution and regulate the law so that women earn equal to men if you do the same job or earn more. We need to empower women, so we don’t see the growth of femicide,” Lula said.

He also spoke of the LGBTQIA+ population. “I want the LGBTQIA+ population to be respected. We have to respect it,” he concluded.

Lula attended the rally accompanied by allies such as former president Dilma Rousseff, former governor of Paraná and PT candidate for the Iguaçu Palace, Roberto Requião and the party’s national president and candidate for federal deputy, Gleisi Hoffmann.

Curitiba is the city where Lula spent 580 days in prison, after being convicted in Operation Car Wash. Opening his speech on Saturday, he said he had no “hatred” for the city.

“There are people who think that I hated Curitiba, because I was trapped here. The jail made me learn to love Curitiba. I have gratitude for Curitiba, I have respect for Curitiba,” he said.

2 of 2 PT candidate for the Planalto, Lula makes campaign rally in Curitiba — Photo: Giuliano Gomes/PR PRESS PT candidate for the Planalto, Lula makes campaign rally in Curitiba — Photo: Giuliano Gomes/PR PRESS

After the event, Lula should meet with supporters to discuss the next steps of the PT campaign in Paraná.