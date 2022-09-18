In London for the queen’s funeral, Bolsonaro makes a speech in a campaign tone and talks about victory in the 1st round

Lais Alegretti and Giovanni Bello

From BBC News Brazil in London

5 hours ago

Credit, Laís Alegretti/BBC News Brazil

The text was updated at 10:40 am on September 18, 2022.

On a trip to London for the funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II, President Jair Bolsonaro made a speech in a campaign tone and mentioned victory in the first round, although he appears behind former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the polls of intention to vote.

“There’s no way we won’t win in the first round,” said the president this Sunday morning (09/18), on the balcony of the Brazilian ambassador’s official residence in Mayfair, London.

The president opened his speech by saying it was a time of sorrow and speaking of “deep respect for the Queen’s family and the people of the United Kingdom”. He said that was the “main objective”, but spoke for the remaining four minutes or so about the political context in Brazil and about his campaign platform (against the decriminalization of abortion and drug use, for example).

“Our flag will always be those colors we have here, green and yellow,” he said, alongside the Brazilian flag at half-mast. The phrase refers to a popular expression among its supporters, that the Brazilian flag “will never be red” (a color associated with communism and the PT).

Bolsonaro arrived accompanied by Pastor Silas Malafaia, from the Vitória em Cristo Assembly of God, and Father Paulo Antônio de Araújo. The presidential entourage also includes the son of president and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), and Fabio Wajngarten, former communication secretary of the Bolsonaro government and member of Bolsonaro’s reelection campaign.

Asked about Bolsonaro speaking on an election campaign amid the queen’s funeral ceremonies, Wajngarten argued that the president began his speech today talking about the funeral. Malafaia, on the other hand, said that it is not possible to “pretend that there is not an electoral process in Brazil”.

Bolsonaro’s speech was accompanied by a group of 100 to 200 people, according to London police.

After his speech, part of the president’s supporters harassed Brazilian journalists who were at the scene, including the BBC News Brasil team.

Credit, Laís Alegretti/BBC News Brazil photo caption, Activists protest against Bolsonaro in London

There were name-calling, shouting and accusations of partiality. There was no record of physical violence against journalists.

Then, London police began to escort journalists near the home of the Brazilian ambassador in London.

Almost two hours later, a group of protesters staged a protest against Bolsonaro. The posters in English carried slogans such as “Stop Bolsonaro for the future of the planet” and “Bolsonaro is a threat to the planet and humanity”.

The activists began to be harassed by the president’s supporters, so the London police had to separate them to prevent an escalation in violence.

Credit, Laís Alegretti/BBC News Brazil photo caption, London police had to surround protesters (on the left, with posters) to prevent an escalation of violence

On Twitter, British journalist and environment editor for The Guardian newspaper Jonathan Watts said: “The callous, superficial and crass Bolsonaro is trying to use the Queen’s funeral as an election campaign parade. What a shameful representative of Brazil.” Watts’ comment was made in response to a post by The Guardian’s Brazil correspondent, Tom Phillips, who wrote: “Bolsonaro decided to mark the Queen’s funeral with speech on gender, ideology, abortions and the evils of communism from his balcony in Mayfair.”

In reaction, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, who is part of the president’s entourage, wrote that the British journalist omitted that Bolsonaro mentioned the queen at the beginning of his speech. And he stated that “you bury yourself alone, without credibility”.

Bolsonaro’s Agenda in London

Bolsonaro arrived in the English capital this Sunday morning and should leave the city on Monday (19/09), heading to New York, where he will participate in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

In London, Bolsonaro is scheduled to pay a visit to the burning chamber in Westminster, where the queen’s body is being veiled, at around 10 am (Brasilia time). Shortly after, the Brazilian president must sign the book of condolences.

Credit, Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters photo caption, Bolsonaro goes to the queen’s wake accompanied by the first lady, Michelle, and pastor Silas Malafaia

At around 1 pm (Brasilia time), Bolsonaro is expected to attend the royal reception accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and possibly a translator.

The Itamaraty was unable to say whether Bolsonaro will then have any commitments with allies or his supporters in London.

The following day, Monday (19/09), Bolsonaro will participate in the funeral ceremony of the queen (exequias) around 7 am (Brasilia time). There will soon be a reception for foreign guests promoted by the British government.

Hours later, Bolsonaro must head to the US. There is still no information about the president’s exact flight time, but it should take place around 1 pm (Brasilia time).

Credit, Average PA photo caption, Queen’s body laid to rest in Westminster’s burning chamber

Queen’s Funeral: Who Was Invited and Who Wasn’t

Invitations to the queen’s funeral were sent out just days after her death, and nearly 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey, which seats around 2,200 people.

In addition to Bolsonaro, several world leaders have already arrived in London for the ceremonies surrounding the queen’s funeral. Among them, Joe Biden (US President), Justin Trudeau (Canadian Prime Minister) and Jacinda Ardern (New Zealand Prime Minister).

Credit, Reuters photo caption, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pays her condolences to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London

The queen’s funeral guest list has sparked controversy in the UK. There has been criticism of the invitation made to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over accusations of his involvement in the 2018 assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside a Saudi consulate in Turkey. Salman denies any involvement in the murder.

Another that generated controversy in the United Kingdom was the invitation made to Chinese President Xi Jinping, because of accusations of crimes against humanity that would have been committed against the Uighurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic group with more than 11 million people in northwest China. The Chinese government denies any wrongdoing.

Xi, however, is not expected to attend the event. According to the BBC, the Chinese delegation (if they attend the event) would have been barred from visiting the burning chamber, where the queen’s body is being veiled.

There are still those who were not invited, among them the representatives of Belarus, Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan and Russia.

Diplomatic relations between Britain and Russia have collapsed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, and a spokesman for Putin said last week that he was “not considering” attending the funeral.

Finally, there were invitations to Iran, North Korea and Nicaragua, but only for ambassadors, not heads of state.