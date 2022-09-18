In London for the queen’s funeral, Bolsonaro makes a speech in a campaign tone and talks about victory in the 1st round

Abhishek Pratap

  • Lais Alegretti and Giovanni Bello
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

With flag at half-mast, Bolsonaro addresses supporters on the balcony of the ambassador's residence in London

Credit, Laís Alegretti/BBC News Brazil

The text was updated at 10:40 am on September 18, 2022.

On a trip to London for the funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II, President Jair Bolsonaro made a speech in a campaign tone and mentioned victory in the first round, although he appears behind former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the polls of intention to vote.

“There’s no way we won’t win in the first round,” said the president this Sunday morning (09/18), on the balcony of the Brazilian ambassador’s official residence in Mayfair, London.

The president opened his speech by saying it was a time of sorrow and speaking of “deep respect for the Queen’s family and the people of the United Kingdom”. He said that was the “main objective”, but spoke for the remaining four minutes or so about the political context in Brazil and about his campaign platform (against the decriminalization of abortion and drug use, for example).

