In ‘Pantanal’, Alcides criticizes Maria Bruaca for believing in Tenório; villain starts treating his ex kinder

At 48 years old, Isabel Teixeira is an absolute highlight of “Pantanal”. With a very well-cast cast, Globo’s current nine o’clock soap opera has great characters. But it was the uneducated woman, who gathered the strength to change her life after spending several decades in an abusive relationship, who she truly won the hearts of the public. Despite having had a painful trajectory, some of the situations involving Maria also have a lot of humor. And what about Isabel’s impeccable performance? The actress deserves to win all the TV awards this year. The repercussion is such that Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia), called Mary Bru on social media, has even become the queen of memes.

Read more: In ‘Pantanal’, José Leôncio and José Lucas confront Tenório about Solano

In the plot, she has gone through several stages. In this week’s chapters, Maria will experience a new crisis. It all starts when Tenório (Murilo Benício) starts to treat his ex-wife more kindly. Suspicious, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) criticizes the housewife for believing in the villain’s behavior change.

Lourdes (Regina Casé) meets Domenico/ Danilo (Chay Suede) Photo: João Cotta/Rede Globo/Disclosure

As with Maria, the two telenovelas previously shown at nine o’clock brought inspiring stories from more mature women. In “Amor de Mãe” (2019), it was Dona Lurdes, a role that marked the return of Regina Casé to the feuilletons, who fell into popular taste. In the plot, the feisty matriarch exchanged a small town in Rio Grande do Norte for Rio de Janeiro and moved worlds and funds to find her stolen son still in childhood. In “Um Lugar ao Sol” (2021), it was Rebeca’s (Andréa Beltrão) dilemmas that mobilized viewers. In the story, the character, who had been a successful model, faced the pains and delights of those over 50.

Ana Virginia (Regina Braga) discovers during the consultation that the case of Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) is her grandson Photo: Rede Globo/Disclosure

Despite being different people, Maria, Lourdes and Rebeca are characters that generate identification with the public. There are many of them in real life.

Follow me on twitter @zeanbravo and on Instagram @zean.bravo