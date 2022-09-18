Indian businessman becomes 2nd richest person in the world

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business

Gautam Adani overtook Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranking

The founder of the Adani Group, India’s largest port operator, Gautam Adani has surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the 2nd richest man in the world, according to the ranking Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In the 1st position is Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and gives SpaceXwith assets of US$ 264 billion.

Adani’s fortune is $147 billion. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Indexthe wealth of an Indian entrepreneur is equivalent to 0.638% of the US GDP and 2,073,861 times the average US household income.

At the end of August (30.Aug.2022), Adani entered the top 3 richest in the world. It was the 1st time that an Asian person was among the 3 people with the greatest wealth on the planet.

The Adani Group has diversified businesses, ranging from the production and trade of thermal coal to airports and ports.

Here is the list of the 10 richest people in the world:

  1. Elon Musk – $264 billion;
  2. Gautam Adani – US$ 147 billion;
  3. Jeff Bezos – $147 billion;
  4. Bernard Arnault – $138 billion;
  5. Bill Gates – US$ 112 billion;
  6. Warren Buffett – $96.2 billion;
  7. Larry Page – $94.7 billion;
  8. Sergey Brin – $90.6 billion;
  9. Larry Ellison – $89 billion;
  10. Mukesh Ambani – $88.7 billion.

