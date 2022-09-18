Inter lineup: Daniel suffers trauma to his right eye after a ball in the face and becomes embezzlement | International

Daniel suffered trauma to his right eye after hitting his face during training on Friday. The goalkeeper was absent from this Saturday’s activity and lacks Inter against Atlético-GO. Wanderson is still not 100% recovered and should also be out of the game in Goiânia.

The press only had access to the first minutes of training at Parque Gigante’s CT. Shirt 11 did not participate in the movement with the ball during the warm-up. In the closed part, coach Mano Menezes commanded a tactical work and defined the starting lineup.

Keiller comes naturally to the team. In midfield, Edenilson takes the place of Johnny, called up to the United States team. De Pena, Mauricio and Alan Patrick are vying for two spots. Pedro Henrique should be confirmed as Alemão’s attacking partner.

Probable Inter: Keiller; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson, De Pena and Alan Patrick (Mauricio); Pedro Henrique and Alemão.

Inter have 10 players hanging for the match on Monday, at 20h, at Antônio Accioly. Keiller; Bustos, Kaique, Mercado, Thauan, Gabriel, Liziero, Mauricio, Alan Patrick and Taison are at risk of receiving the third card and missing the team in the next round against Bragantino.

Undefeated for five games, Colorado keeps an eye on its direct rivals to follow runner-up and try to shorten the difference to Palmeiras, who host Santos at Allianz Parque. Flamengo and Fluminense face off at Maracanã. Corinthians goes to Belo Horizonte to face the packed América-MG.

Mano Menezes leads this Sunday morning the last training session before the trip to Goiás. Inter is second in the Brasileirão with 46 points, in addition to being the leader of the return and having the second best attack.

