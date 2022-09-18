Ipespe: Lula leads by 10 points, Bolsonaro swings down

An Ipespe survey carried out by the Brazilian Association of Electoral Researchers, released this Saturday, 17, points out that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has a ten-point advantage over current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The survey scenario has remained stable since the survey began in September. Lula, who last week scored 44%, now has 45%. Bolsonaro fluctuated down, from 36% to 35%.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) have 7% and 5% of voting intentions, respectively.

In the second round scenario, the oscillations were the same as in the first round. Lula went from 52 to 53 percentage points, while Bolsonaro varied between 39 and 38% of voting intentions.

The Institute pointed out that the level of vote consolidation for this election is high. In a spontaneous scenario, only 12% of respondents said they did not know who to vote for.

“Since the campaign began, the former president has maintained his positive assessment and approval. The same, practically, happened with the current President”, points out Antônio Lavareda, director of the Institute.

“In other words, it seems that so far, attitudes towards the two main candidates were unusually consolidated even before the beginning of the electoral campaign”, he added.

The ex-captain’s rejection is also on the rise. About 54% of respondents would not vote for the current president at all. For the PT, the rejection is 43%.

The Ipespe researchers surveyed 1,100 voters from September 14 to 16. The confidence interval is 95%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under the number BR-08883/2022. It cost R$ 46,200.00 and was paid by Ipespe itself, according to Electoral Justice data.