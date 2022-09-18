iPhone 14 attracts queues abroad; mystery marks arrival in Brazil | Cell

Apple began selling the iPhone 14 in physical stores this Friday (16). The pre-sale of the company’s cell phone started on the 9th in more than 40 countries, but Brazil was left out of the list – despite the national website showing the prices of the models since the global launch, which took place on the 7th. as usual, the arrival of the models at the foreign stores was marked by long lines. Some consumers who pre-ordered the iPhone 14 on the 9th are already receiving the device at home.

The only model that cannot yet be purchased is the iPhone 14 Plus, which should only be available from October 7th. In Brazil, the pre-sale of the other three versions (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max) is scheduled to take place next Friday (23), but the date on which it will begin to reach buyers is yet to be announced. It’s a mystery.

🔎 The guts of the iPhone 14 Pro Max: see images from inside the phone

2 of 3 The Pro versions of the iPhone 14 were the only ones that changed the look a little, thanks to the new screen cutout — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo The Pro versions of the iPhone 14 were the only ones that changed the look a little, thanks to the new screen cutout — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

What’s New on iPhone 14

The new generation of the iPhone 14 hit the market with design updates and improvements to the camera sets, which now see better in low light. In addition, all versions debuted the autofocus mode on the selfie sensor. Features such as Emergency Via Satellite and Action Mode were announced in all four products launched on the 7th. The latter is responsible for making video recordings even more stable, without so much “shake”.

The “normal” iPhone 14 has a very different look from the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have abandoned the rectangular notch to make way for a new pill-shaped screen cutout, which interacts with several applications.

3 of 3 Apple store full of customers in the US — Photo: Disclosure / Apple Apple store full of customers in the US — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The “Mini” version was dropped by the company in 2022. In its place, the iPhone 14 Plus was introduced, which has hardware very similar to the traditional iPhone 14, but with a larger screen and battery.

Other highlights of the new generation Pro versions include the new 48 MP camera. The promise is for superior results in night shots, as the camera now combines four pixels into one to produce sharper images with less noise. Apple also claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max hold an hour longer when away from the outlet compared to the 2021 Pro models.

iPhone 14 pricing iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB BRL 7,599 BRL 8,599 BRL 9,499 BRL 10,499 256 GB BRL 8,599 BRL 9,599 BRL 10,499 BRL 11,499 512 GB BRL 10,599 BRL 11,599 BRL 12,499 BRL 13,499 1 TB ––– ––– BRL 14,499 BRL 15,499

Apple released prices for the iPhone 14 immediately after the event that announced the products. However, so far the official website reports that availability will be announced soon. The reason for the mystery surrounding the launch is unknown.

Still, it is worth remembering that Apple faces pressure from the government because of the lack of charger in the cell phone box, which has occurred since 2020. The National Consumer Secretariat has determined that the company suspend iPhone sales. Apple informed the TechTudo who will appeal the decision.

with information from DailyMail

Check out the launch of the iPhone 14 in the video below

Check out the launch of the iPhone 14