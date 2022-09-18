Is a new registration required to receive the Auxílio Brasil increase?

O Brazil aid it is currently the most paid benefit for the population in a state of social vulnerability. This amount helps millions of families to pay for expenses such as food, bills and clothing. Millions of Brazilians in a state of poverty and extreme poverty rely on this amount every month.

The program underwent a change recently, through a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution), where there was a readjustment in its values ​​and new families were included in the payroll of this initiative.

Recently, the new payment schedule for the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 was announced, and the first installment of this amount began to be paid in August. From then on, many people wondered if it would be necessary to make a new registration to receive the new value.

But the answer is no. There is no direct application to receive this aid, as the process takes place through the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government. CadÚnico works as a database for this and other public benefits, so it is important to keep the information always up to date.

Families that meet the requirements must go to the nearest CRAS (Social Assistance Reference Center) and request the registration of their data. Once this is done, it is necessary to wait for the news of entry into the benefit, which occurs automatically, as soon as the data analysis is carried out by the Ministry of Citizenship.

Those who already meet these requirements should rest assured, as the payment occurs automatically. One of the objectives of this benefit, according to the rules of the new PEC, is, in addition to the R$ 200 increase, to include more families in the payroll and to try as much as possible to reduce the waiting list for applicants.

The Auxílio Brasil queue will never cease to exist, as new people appear every month registering in CadÚnico. During the month of July, around 2 million people were expected to be included in the program. However, according to experts, making a higher payment and adding so many people to this benefit would be practically impossible. In addition, the country’s economic situation may not support so much demand.

Many beneficiaries were also in doubt whether the payment of the amount of R$ 600 would continue, but the PEC guarantees the transfer of this increase only until December 2022. The initial proposal is that, from January 2023, the amount will return to R$ 400. However, this will depend on whether the president-elect in October pursues (or not) to maintain the value with the increase.