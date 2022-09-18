Is cash payment worth it? Check out its pros and cons!

Pay in cash or in installments? This is a question that many people face when shopping. But to help you put an end to this issue once and for all, we’ll explain whether or not it’s worth paying in cash. Check out!

How does cash payment work?

Cash payment happens when the buyer chooses to pay the entire value of the product or service at once. Normally, this modality is carried out with cash or debit card.

How does installment payment work?

Payment in installments happens when the buyer chooses to pay gradually, either to avoid being overwhelmed by the price of the product or service or due to lack of money at the time of purchase.

However, this type of payment carries the risk of indebtedness if the buyer fails to pay any installment.

pros

Making cash payments has some advantages that need to be taken into account, check out what they are!

Greater possibility for the seller to offer discounts;

Do not receive interest on the purchase;

Decreases the risk of indebtedness;

Rethinking before the purchase, when paying in cash, sometimes the buyer ends up rethinking if he really needs that product or service.

cons

Making cash payments has two major disadvantages that need to be taken into account, check them out!

Risk of running out of money for unexpected expenses;

Not accumulating points in credit card loyalty programs

Is it worth paying upfront?

Yes, it is worth making cash payments. However, if the product or service has a higher price, the ideal is to pay in installments. Because, as much as your finances are organized, unforeseen can always happen and there is no way to predict the size of each one.

