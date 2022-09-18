‘It gives the best balance’

With Messi, Neymar and Mbappé on the rise, PSG face Lyon this Sunday (18), at 15:45, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+

O Messi, Neymar and Mbappé trio finally took off and has been a protagonist in the Paris Saint-Germain. At win over Maccabi Haifa 3-1 in the Champions League last Wednesday (14)each of the three stars hit the net.

In a press conference before the classic this Sunday (18) against Lyonat 15:45 (Brasília time), which will have transmission exclusive by ESPN on Star+the coach Christophe Galtier praised the MNM trio and pointed out Neymar as the best defender among the three.

“The three of them are at a very high level. They have this ability to make decisions during a match. Ney has the best defensive profile. Kylian [Mbapp] it is an important connection point. Oil [Messi] he has a different style, he is always very well placed to receive the ball. Ney is the one who gives the best balance”he said.

Neymar has so far 7 assists and 11 goals. Messi is the biggest waiter with 8 goal passes, in addition to 5 goals scored.

Mbappé, in turn, did not provide any assists, but is the top scorer with 10 goals.