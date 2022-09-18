It’s cool! Tiquinho Soares excites and ‘inherits’ scream for Dodô from Botafogo fans at Nilton Santos

Barely arrived and already excited. Even before scoring his first goal with the shirt of Botafogoon Saturday night (9/17), the second of the 2-0 victory over coritibafor the 27th round of the Brazilian, Tiquinho Soares has already been awarded by twisted alvinegra in the stands of Nilton Santos Stadium with a “special shout”.

Seconds before the ball rolled for the first half, Botafogo used the same song used to greet the former striker of the dodowho shone so much with the Glorioso shirt from 2006 to 2007, scoring 49 goals.

– Uh, it’s cool! Tiquinho is top scorer! Uh, it’s cool! Tiquinho is top scorer! – shouted the alvinegros, who “predicted” goal number 1 in the 33rd minute of the second stage.

The two top-scoring seasons of Tiquinho Soares’ career were in Harbor. From 2018 to 2020, in two seasons with the Portuguese club, the new striker of Fogão swung the opposing nets 41 times.

In addition to the goal that gave the final numbers to Botafogo’s victory this Saturday, Tiquinho Soares left Niltão’s field with note 8 in the evaluation of the writing of the StoveNET.

