It’s not just chest pain: see classic signs of 6 cardiovascular diseases – 09/17/2022

The AHA (American Heart Association) has published a new scientific statement in which it highlights the symptoms of the six main cardiovascular diseases, emphasizing that men and women can present different signs – therefore, it warns of the importance of knowing how to identify the problems.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the world – in Brazil alone, it is estimated that at least 380,000 people lose their lives every year due to these diseases, according to data from the SBC (Brazilian Society of Cardiology).

Often, measuring symptoms of heart problems is difficult due to subjectivity. They may not be recognized by people or not reported because they are more non-specific.

In the document, the AHA expert committee reviewed a number of studies and highlighted that symptoms often overlap and can be experienced differently over time. They can also vary according to the sex and severity of the problem. Thus, knowing the typical and atypical signs is essential for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Chest pain that radiates to the back, for example, is a classic sign of a cardiovascular problem, but it’s not the only one. Learning to identify other subtle and less familiar signs is an important form of prevention and monitoring.

“This is a document to alert not only the lay population, but also the medical community. It starts from the premise that most symptoms are subjective. So, the doctor needs to know how to identify what the patient is bringing in information”, he says. Humberto Graner, cardiologist and emergency care coordinator at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Goiânia.

Graner also emphasizes that the document is important because it draws attention to subtle differences between the sexes. “Men and women experience the same cardiovascular problem in different ways. You can’t put them all in the same basket. You have to take the reported signs seriously and learn to identify those that are atypical. For example, typical in heart failure is shortness of breath ; atypical is a gastrointestinal problem”, warned the cardiologist.

The signs of the 6 main cardiovascular diseases

It is one of the conditions that fall under acute coronary syndrome — the term used for any heart condition in which there is a sudden loss of blood flow to the heart. According to the document, the most frequent symptom reported when a person is having a heart attack is chest pain (like pressure), which radiates to the back, shoulders, arm and jaw.

Different signs in women: the most reported are shortness of breath, sweating or cold sweat, unusual fatigue, nausea and dizziness.

2 – Heart failure

Shortness of breath is the most classic symptom and what makes people look for a doctor. But other earlier symptoms should be considered, such as gastrointestinal problems, stomach pain, nausea, loss of appetite, insomnia, mood disorders, and cognitive dysfunction.

Different signs in women: according to the document, women with heart failure have more depression and anxiety problems and report lower quality of life. They also report palpitations, increased levels of pain and digestive changes.

Heart valve disease is a common cause of heart failure and has the same main symptom, which is shortness of breath. Valves are instruments that control the flow of blood between the chambers of the heart and major problems include valves that are narrow, hardened, valves that close incorrectly or that are malformed. A person with valve disease can go for years without symptoms and develop them progressively. Among the atypical signs are hypertension of the lungs.

Different signs in women: they report more shortness of breath, exercise intolerance, and physical frailty than men (they often report chest pain).

4 – Stroke (cerebrovascular accident)

The popular stroke happens when the blood flow to the brain is interrupted. The main signs are easily recognizable because it is a medical emergency (face slumped to the side, speech difficulty or distorted speech and weakness in the arms). But there are other symptoms that can help identify: mental confusion, dizziness, loss of coordination and balance, and visual changes.

Different signs in women: according to the document, women are more likely to have less familiar symptoms, such as headache and motor and sensory changes.

They are often described as fast, irregular and choppy heartbeats. Other symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness — all shared with other cardiovascular diseases. Less common include chest pain, fainting, and anxiety.

Different signs in women: they report feeling more palpitations — as do younger adults.

6 – Peripheral arterial disease

It is characterized by the clogging of the arteries of the lower limbs, reducing blood circulation in the legs. People may have no symptoms or have the classic sign of pain in one or both calf muscles (which occurs while walking and goes away with rest). However, cramps, fatigue, pain in the toes or other parts of the foot can also be important signs, as the condition increases the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Different signs in women: Depression is a very common problem in women with peripheral artery disease.

