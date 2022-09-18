It’s trustable? Users report withdrawals of BRL 25 per day

Nowadays having an app to earn money and have an extra income is very common. Just have a cell phone and complete some tasks to accumulate points and revert everything to loot. However, there’s a lot out there that can be a huge deception and it’s good to keep an eye out to avoid getting ripped off. That’s why we’re going to show you a new app that promises users R$25 via Pix. But, is this true? Let’s find out more in the article below.

App to earn money via Pix

First of all, the application is available for cell phones with Android 6.0 and newer versions and is available for download at Play Store. This means that you will not be able to use it on mobile phones. apple who have the operating system iOS.

Therefore, we present the coclew, an app that has gained a large proportion lately with over 10,000 people who have already downloaded it. It is important to mention that their rating is free and they have a rating of 4.9 stars. The platform also allows the user to promote brands and content.

How does the app work?

O coclew offers several ways for users to use the application and thus earn by performing very simple tasks. Because it brings together what many others offer in one application. That is, it allows you to accumulate points in different ways, including using your social networks.

In this application, in addition to carrying out surveys to accumulate points, you can explore other features such as playing games, watching videos, subscribing to channels, following people and accessing websites. And, therefore, with all these resources you accumulate points. In addition, you can also refer the app to friends and both they and you receive points for it. You can also participate in sweepstakes to earn even more points.

In the app there are collective goals, for example, when a certain number of people follow the coclew at the Facebook, all users receive a score. And to redeem the points, just select the “redeem” option and choose the method: via pix, PayPal or Mercado Pago.

User reviews

Apparently the app coclew is reliable and users comment that they receive the money redeemed, as in the case of the reports:

“I just received my first payment. The deadline is only 72 hours and I received it well before. I’m really enjoying the app because it’s very intuitive and has several ways to earn points”.

“Great app, super light, no locks and very easy to use”.

Finally, it’s always important to have your own personal experience and be sure to always research whenever you’re in doubt.

Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.

