“I’ve seen it several times…”; Globo journalist exposes how Patrícia Poeta behaves behind the cameras with her colleagues and with the public

After Patrícia Poeta went public about the criticism and attacks she has been suffering since she took control of the program “Encontro”, communicator and journalist Michelle Loreto, decided to talk about her housemate and also her behavior behind the cameras in the Globe Studios.

Michelle exposed several occasions where she watched the presenter of the Meeting backstage. The journalist emphasizes that Patricia is an example of a professional and that she respects everyone. Patrícia has been the target of the web and constantly criticized for some alleged intrigue that surrounds the backstage of the program “Date”.

“Pat, you have my full support. Living with you, daily, makes me admire you even more as a human being, a professional woman. You are the first to arrive, actively participate in all meetings, study, prepare. I’ve seen it, several times, backstage, before going on the air, you going over and over what you were going to say, concentrated”; reported the colleague.

Finally, Michelle points out that her friend is very respectful to her co-workers and the public. “You respect the public and all colleagues. She always has a smile on her face, polite, calm. In particular, you are more than a video partner. What the public doesn’t see: you encourage me, give me space on the show and fight for it.”detailed.