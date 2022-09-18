“Jail made me love Curitiba”, says Lula at a rally in the capital of Paraná

posted on 09/18/2022 03:30



(credit: Ricardo Stuckert)

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated yesterday (9/17) in a rally in Curitiba, the city in which he was imprisoned for 580 days after being convicted by Operation Car Wash. The PT member denied harboring hatred for the city and criticized the presence of the Armed Forces in monitoring the electoral process. The presidential candidate again promised an end to the illegal exploitation of natural resources in the Amazon and made a strong nod to women. The allies, in turn, occupied the platform to defend the useful vote for the former president in the first round.

“We want the Armed Forces prepared, equipped, well-trained, so that no one gets involved in invading Brazil. We don’t want the Armed Forces meddling in our country’s elections and not even wanting to control the polls”, said the PT. “It is necessary that some there treat civil society with respect, that we know how to take care of ourselves and we do not need to be tutored”, he added.

Right at the opening of the rally, in Boca Maldita, central area of ​​the capital of Paraná, Lula recalled the period he was imprisoned in the Superintendence of the Federal Police until the Federal Supreme Court, at the end of 2019, overturned the validity of arrests in the second instance.

“There are people who think I hated Curitiba because I was imprisoned here. If you only knew… Jail made me love Curitiba. It was here, in prison, that I met Janja and it was here that we decided to get married”, confided Lula. A PT activist, the sociologist participated in vigils organized in front of the PF headquarters.

The former president’s speech also covered the end of mining and illegal logging, education challenges and criticism of his main opponent, President Jair Bolsonaro.

“I wanted Bolsonaro, or (Economy Minister Paulo) Guedes, to take their son by the arm and take him to a school to see the quality of the food that the children are eating, to see if they would like to give this food to their children”, said Lula, referring to the budget cuts that affect funds destined for school meals.

He also spoke directly to the female electorate, who, he said, want “a president who knows that women no longer want to be objects of bed and table.” “Women want to be whatever they want. It is necessary to comply with the Constitution and regulate the law so that women earn the same as men if they do the same job, or earn more,” he declared.

A common point in the speech of the allies was the appeal to the useful vote to attract voters of Simone Tebet (MDB) and Ciro Gomes (PDT).

“I’m sure that if Leonel Brizola were alive, he would be sitting here, today, next to Lula,” said former president Dilma Rousseff, citing the founder and greatest leader of Ciro’s party. Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) was more direct: “If you know of anyone who wants to vote for 15 (Tebet), for 12 (Ciro), tell them that they have that right, but that if fascism wins, they will not have this right in the future”, he defended.