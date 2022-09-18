Japan activates high alert for ‘unprecedented’ typhoon

Typhoon Nanmadol’s arrival could generate up to 500 millimeters of rain in some regions; experts do not rule out a change of route that would take the phenomenon to the main Japanese island

EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The typhoon is expected to hit Japanese cities this Sunday morning (Brasilia time).



THE Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a special alert this Saturday, 17, in view of the arrival on Sunday, 18, of the typhoon Nanmadol, described as an “unprecedented” storm in the country, to the island of Kyushu in the southwest of the archipelago. It is the first time that the JMA has activated an alert of this type for one of the four main islands of the archipelago. Ryuta Kurora, the agency’s director of forecasts, warned that Nanmadol has intensified since Friday and that it is a “dangerous typhoon like we’ve never seen before”. Nanmadol was about 300 kilometers southeast of the Amami Islands (southwest of the country) and generated winds of approximately 270 kilometers per hour. The typhoon was expected to reach the mainland around 6 am (GMT) this Sunday in Kagoshima Prefecture. JMA expects the storm to bring record amounts of rain for the prefecture, where the highest rain alert has been activated, and other prefectures in Kysuhu and western Japan, where red and yellow alerts are in effect. Provinces south of Kyushu could see up to 500 millimeters of rain in the next few hours, in addition to landslides. Supermarkets and rail operators announced full or partial suspension of services before arrival. Experts also did not rule out a change of course, which would make the typhoon pass over Honshu, the country’s main island.

*With information from AFP