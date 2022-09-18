Jenny gives details of Bia Miranda’s affair with Adriano Imperador: ‘They ended my life’ – Entertainment













This Saturday afternoon (17), Jenny Miranda cried and vented on social media. Bia Miranda’s mother, one of the peons of The Farm 14, gave details of her daughter’s involvement with Adriano Imperador, which caused controversy in the Miranda family. Gretchen’s daughter said she felt the need to tell her version of events, as she is being attacked on the internet.

“They ended my life, I was threatened, I was separated from a family after 17 years”, she said.

The influencer recorded a series of Stories and said she was rooting for her daughter to win the reality show of Record TVbut wanted to detail the beginning of the family confusion, to try to prove to the public that she is not the villain of the story.

“It all started at a party that I took my daughter to meet my friends. She stayed with a player against my will, because she’s dating and it’s against my criteria this business of betrayal. I was very upset,” Jenny began.

“She asked me to help her lie to her boyfriend, for her to keep meeting with Adriano”, continued the influencer. She says that she advised Bia to end the affair with the former football player, but the young woman did not listen to her and continued to date the athlete.

“I didn’t know what to do. If I told my boyfriend, my daughter would rebel against me. If I didn’t, I would be going over my criteria. So I kept quiet. When the bomb went off, they looked for me and I said I didn’t know nothing,” he said.















Jenny said she didn’t want to expose her daughter, so she lied that she didn’t know about her involvement with Adriano Imperador. However, Bia herself spoke out on the matter and accused her mother of being desperate for fame and having spread the rumor of her affair with the former football player.

Gretchen’s daughter says that, after Bia’s pronouncement, she came to be seen as the villain of the story. The influencer was blocked by her mother and Thammy Miranda, her brother, said he no longer considers Jenny and Bia part of the family.

“I’m no longer a daughter. My daughter was no longer a granddaughter. A third person got into a mess in which she didn’t even have a part, claiming that we weren’t family, that we weren’t good-natured, that we were bad- character and we wanted to show up,” recalls Jenny.











