Jenny Miranda posts a video and insinuates that a fight in the family would have been provoked just for Bia to participate in ‘A Fazenda’: “Everything manipulated”

Jenny Miranda made a long outburst on social media this Saturday afternoon (17). Amid a troubled moment in the family involving the daughter Bia Miranda and the adoptive mother Gretchen, Jenny appeared crying in a video and said that she believes that the fight between her and her daughter was planned so that the young woman could enter the reality show. ‘The farm’.

Jenny accused bia and people close to having supposedly planned the whole mess with the sole objective of gaining fame to enter the reality: “It was all planned by what I’m seeing. It was all manipulated. Only the idiot here who didn’t know and was suffering, and everyone was laughing and eating popcorn knowing she was going to ‘The Farm’. Now I’m not a daughter, but the girl is inside as ‘Netchen’ and no one said anything because Gretchen herself hasn’t commented until now”, he criticized.

Gretchen’s daughter also said that she had to make this outburst because she is being attacked on the internet. She also revealed that she is bewildered and that she suffered threats because of the fight: “They ended my life, I was threatened, I was separated from a family after 17 years”, she commented.

Jenny also published an excerpt in which Bia appears on the reality show saying that

Gretchen made the businessman available for her to join the reality show: “Yesterday there was an episode in

‘The farm’, which I was already suspicious of, but I had no proof. As I said, Bia is a girl. She is living a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I hadn’t seen it yet, they sent me here. I just made a post where my daughter says that the grandmother who helped her get into

‘The farm’ and that put the businessman that even she couldn’t explain [do que se tratava]”, he concluded.