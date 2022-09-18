José Aldo enters into an agreement with UFC and retires from MMA | combat

One of the greatest fighters in MMA history is hanging up his gloves. José Aldo, former UFC featherweight champion, entered into an agreement with the organization to end his contract without making the last fight he has left and to retire from MMA. The Brazilian asked Ultimate to release him from his contract and, according to the Combat learned from sources linked to the company, the request was accepted. The athlete’s name has already been removed from the options for setting up the UFC rankings and he should not appear in the next update, this week.

José Aldo left the UFC and retired from MMA

With that, José Aldo Júnior says goodbye to the sport that consecrated him at the age of 36, with a record of 31 victories and only eight defeats. The “People’s Champion”, however, should not completely depart from the sport. There are possibilities for him to venture into boxing, like Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort, or into muay thai and jiu-jitsu.

The story of José Aldo, which was even turned into a movie, has been moving and inspiring young people for years. The humble boy from Manaus, who got a characteristic scar on his face when he fell on the grill of a barbecue during his childhood, went alone to Rio de Janeiro to try his luck in jiu-jitsu and agreed to live at the gym and go hungry to get his objective. Soon, he would also demonstrate talent in striking and make the transition to MMA.

José Aldo is carried by the people after his victory at UFC Rio 2: he received the nickname "King of Rio"

Four years after debuting in the sport, he was in the WEC, an event belonging to the same group that owns the UFC and which, at the time, was the main organization for lighter categories, such as featherweight (65.8 kg), in which Aldo fought. . The Brazilian astonished the world with five dominant performances inside the blue cage, which led him to fight for the belt. He became champion at the age of 23, defeating Mike Brown by TKO. Then, he defended the title and detonated the legs of Urijah Faber, the biggest star of the category at the time, in one of his most memorable fights.

At the end of 2010, Ultimate closed the doors of the WEC and absorbed its categories. Aldo entered the biggest event in the world as a featherweight champion, and maintained his reign until December 2015. Altogether, adding up to his first defeat, still suffered in Brazil, the manauara went 10 years and 16 days without losing a fight, lining up 17 opponents and successfully defending the belt, combined UFC and WEC, nine times.

Marcos Loro (left), fighter and friend who encouraged José Aldo (right) to join him in Rio de Janeiro

Reinvention at bantamweight

The featherweight reign ended in December 2015, with the fateful loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 194. However, Aldo got back on his feet and, despite not having received a deserved immediate rematch, he regained the belt soon after: first on an interim basis, by winning Frankie Edgar, and then officially with McGregor’s decision to permanently move up to lightweight (70.3kg). The new reign, however, was short-lived: the Brazilian lost the belt to Max Holloway in 2017, in his first title defense.

José Aldo is carried by the reigning king, Dedé Pederneiras, after his most recent victory, in December 2021

José Aldo has been openly debating the possibility of retiring since then. In fact, he even announced that he would quit in 2016, frustrated that the UFC didn’t give him the rematch with McGregor, but he dropped out. He also talked about trying his luck in boxing, which he began to train with more dedication. However, after winning some fights and discussing with his team an attempt to win the title in the low-weight division, the bantamweight (61.2kg), Aldo rekindled his passion for MMA. Even after being defeated by Petr Yan in the dispute for the vacant belt in 2020, the Brazilian kept fighting and won three consecutive fights, replacing himself in the line of challengers.

In recent months, Aldo has already indicated that, with only two fights left in his contract with the UFC, the intention was to fight for the belt and retire as champion. A frustrating defeat to Merab Dvalishvili in August, however, put a damper on his plans. Expecting his second child – he and his wife Viviane are already parents to a ten-year-old Joana – the “People’s Champion” decided to end his relationship with the UFC early.

