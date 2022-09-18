José Dumont is investigated on suspicion of rape committed against another child

José Dumont in his last role on Globo, in the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, aired between 2021 and 2022; actor was arrested for storing child pornography and suspected pedophilia (Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote)

Arrested in the act last Thursday (15), for storing child pornography and suspected rape of a 12-year-old, the actor José Dumont is being investigated on suspicion of having committed the same crime against another child of a similar age to the first victim.

According to the newspaper Extra, the information would be in the decision of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro that authorized the search and seizure of the actor’s apartment and took him to prison in the act.

According to magistrate Daniel Werneck Cotta, who signed the warrant, the search would have been motivated by the possible existence of a second victim:

“In its representation, the police authority justifies that the temporary arrest would be necessary ‘to identify another child of similar age to that of X [nome da criança], potential victim of the investigated’ and that ‘It is important to investigate him, since several other children may have already been the suspect’s target (…). It is important to emphasize that, if arrested, other children may appear imputed to the actor with a similar fact'”, says an excerpt from the document.

Before being arrested for storing images of sex involving children, a crime provided for in Article 241-B of the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA), Dumont was already being investigated for the rape of a 12-year-old teenager, who was a fan of the suspect and lived in the same condominium in which the former global lived

The investigation pointed out that, taking advantage of the admiration, the actor developed a close relationship with the boy, offering financial help and gifts, to, from there, make advances with kisses on the mouth and intimate caresses, which ended up being captured by cameras. surveillance, initiating investigations when the act was reported by Dumont’s neighbors.

The police also reported that, during the searches, images and videos of sex involving children were found on the personal computer and cell phone of the investigated, which led to the arrest in the act.

With more than 40 years of career, José Dumont would be in “All Flowers”, a new original novel by Globoplay, Globo’s streaming platform, which is scheduled to premiere in October.

However, in a press release, Globo stated that the actor was removed from the cast of the plot, created and written by João Emanuel Carneiro.

“The actor José Dumont was hired as the right work specifically for the telenovela “Todas as Flores”, to be shown on Globoplay. In light of the reported facts, Globo took the decision to remove him from the telenovela. The suspicion of pedophilia is serious. No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors and third parties that have any relationship with it.”

The actor’s last work at Globo was in “Nos Tempos do Imperador” (2021). In the soap opera, he played Colonel Eudoro, a widowed farmer, father of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski).