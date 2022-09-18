José Dumont’s arrest shocks Globo artists: “So close to us”







Photo: Publicity / Globo / Modern Popcorn

The arrest of José Dumont on Thursday (15/9) for possession of child pornography and suspected pedophilia shocked his co-workers. Several Globo artists took to social media to express surprise and recriminate the actor’s behavior.

Alice Wegmann, who acted with Dumont in the miniseries “Onde Nascem Os Fortes”, was one of the first and most eloquent to express the impact caused by the news.

“A lost dream, a disappointment. I can’t help but position myself, I worked with Zé, who was a great actor on the set of ‘Where the Strong Are Born’. But reading what we read yesterday and today leaves anyone out of their minds, disappointed and concerned that such terrible acts are carried out by people so close to us,” she wrote on Instagram.

The actress took the opportunity to defend sex education in schools, as a way of preventing children from predators, and asked for solidarity with the victims. “That these children and families are welcomed and can have treatment and follow-up. Sex education in schools is extremely important because it helps to avoid this kind of thing, children and adolescents find a network to report these crimes more easily”, pointed out the actress.

In the comments of the publication, other actors were surprised and shaken by the case. Lúcia Veríssimo, who worked with Alice in the Globoplay series “Rensga Hits!” and played opposite Dumont on several occasions, said she was absolutely shocked. “It never crossed my mind, at any time, that he could perform these acts,” she wrote. “That’s actually what shocked me the most about this whole story. The fact that we can really live with the biggest pathologies on our side without realizing it.”

Actress Alexandra Richter also said she was shocked by the case. “Yes Alice, very shocking and revolting,” Malu Galli agreed. “How absurd”, commented Tatá Werneck.

“Horrible,” described Pathy de Jesus. “A thud. How horrible! How sad. Speechless,” added Bárbara Reis.

“Everything is very sad, sis”, said actor Ernani Moraes, a feeling also reflected by Myrian Rios (“Sadness”), Lucy Alves (“Very sad”) and Carol Castro, who posted emojis with a crying face and released: “Oh , there”.

Daphne Bozaski, who played Dumont’s daughter in “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, the actor’s last work shown on Globo, shared a publication defending sex education in childhood. “We need to be open and talk to our children about sex education. I, the mother of a boy, need to tell him the limit, I need to teach him that the other’s body must be respected, I need to teach him to respect himself too,” she wrote. in Instagram stories.

