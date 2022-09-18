José Mendes sets up an infallible plan, gets close to discovering who faked his death and leaves Tertulinho in a panic

In Sertão SeaGlobo’s 6pm soap opera, the situation of Tertulinho (Renato Góes) it will get very complicated. In the next chapters of the plot, José Mendes (Sergio Guizé) will decide to devise a plan to discover the whole truth about who faked his death ten years ago. Candoca’s current husband (Isadora Cruz), in turn, will go into despair and decide to set up his rival’s life before he goes wrong.

After Dodôca (Cyria Coentro), Tertulinho was the only person who knew that Zé Paulino had survived the accident. However, he preferred to hide this fact from everyone so he could have a free ride with Candoca. At the time, the rogue was able to arrange someone else’s body and fake the ex-cowboy’s burial while he was hospitalized at a medical post. Tertulinho accompanied him during this period, posing as his cousin, and even tried to kill him by turning off the devices that kept him alive. However, the man came back more alive than ever and willing to find the person responsible for all this.

Who has the answer to José Mendes’ doubts is Adamastor. The goat herder was the one who saved the life of the then cowboy and was responsible for telling Tertulinho that Zé Paulino had not died. Therefore, if he decides to put his mouth on the trombone, it will be the end of the good boy farce of Deodora’s son (Deborha Bloch).

Suspecting that he can find answers about who set up his false death, he will send Firmino (Odilon Esteves) to look for Adamastor. In this way, he will be close to discovering the whole truth and unmasking Tertulinho in the soap opera. Sertão Sea. Let’s cross our fingers!