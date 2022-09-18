Journalist ‘pins’ Braz to connect to the market and asks for Reinier’s return to Flamengo: “High level in Europe”

The communicator asked for the return of a midfielder and a striker who were very successful at Flamengo and are currently at a high level in their respective teams.

At a high level in Europe, it is undeniable that Gerson does not arouse homesickness in Flamengo’s fans. The midfielder who, even from afar, follows the team from Rio de Janeiro, where he made history and became one of the new idols of this generation, is constantly asked for his return on social media. Despite this desire, the athlete’s contract is a major impasse. Currently, shirt 8 and Olympique de Marseille have a contract until 2026, in addition to the obvious high course of more than 20 million euros.

Despite this, journalist Renato Maurício Prado used his YouTube channel to project the player’s return to Fla: “I have no doubt that Gerson wants to return, he didn’t even want to go to Olympique de Marseille. Gerson was pushed by Flamengo and his father, who were the two who would profit in the story, besides him who likes money, but he wanted to stay. Gerson, if he comes, is a super reinforcement.”

In addition to citing Gerson, the journalist even went further when talking about Michael, currently at Al-Hilal, the striker indicated his desire to return to Brazil and Flamengo would have priority in this case, he also mentioned that the fact that Cebolinha did not meet margin for this comeback: “Michael is a player I would like to see come back. I’d like to have it back, especially if Cebolinha doesn’t pick up. Chives, so far, are the big disappointment of the window.”

The communicator also emphasized that Michael’s return would be due to the bad phase of Cebolinha, who has not yet turned the key in Flamengo, but that Dorival will still be able to fix the athlete, in view of the investment and the expectation placed on him: “He would be, supposedly, the big name of the entire window, not only of Flamengo, but Dorival will need to do a lot of work to see if he recovers.”