Juliano Cazarré exposes what he did to enter the Pantanal

Juliano Cazarré talks about request to enter the Pantanal

Juliano Cazarre is one of the highlights of wetland. In the plot, he plays the pawn Alcides, who fell in love with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and lives at war with Tenório (Murilo Benicio).

In conversation with Serginho Groisman, the actor revealed that he asked to participate in the plot. “When I heard that there was going to be a remake of ‘Pantanal’, I called and asked to participate. Said ‘I’ll do anything’,’ he said. As is well known, the cast of Pantanal mixes actors from the first version and the new names in teledramaturgy.

Therefore, with a good resume within Globo, Juliano Cazarré had no difficulties in being accepted. As Alcides, a good-hearted pawn who just wants to live in peace with the love of his life, he has received much praise from the public.

Showing a sensitive character and without fear of what they will think, Alcides has already won the public’s favor and everyone is rooting for Maria Bruaca and him. If all goes well, the two end the plot happy and without Tenorio to spoil the romance.

HOSPITALIZED DAUGHTER

Juliano Cazarré’s wife, Letícia, used social media to update the couple’s daughter’s clinical picture. Maria Guilhermina, only 2 months old, is hospitalized due to minor surgeries.

The girl has been battling Ebstein’s Anomaly since birth. Because of this, thousands of fans of the couple are apprehensively following the girl’s struggle for life. Juliano Cazarré’s wife used social media to report that her daughter is slowly improving. “Maria Guilhermina continues to recover. Every day is a victory! Thank you for the prayers,” she said.