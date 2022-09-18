Juliette chooses nude swimsuit and lace pants to enjoy the beach in Ceará

Juliette is enjoying the sunny Saturday in Ceará and has shared several records of the tour on his social networks. To enjoy the moment of leisure, the famous bet on a nude bathing suit and lace pants.

Through Instagram storiesthe BBB21 champion showed details of the stylish look and exuded a lot of beauty and sympathy. “Look of the day! Look how I am. I liked this look. I’m hot!”she said, adding a hat and sunglasses to complete the look.

In sequence, Juliette shared videos having fun on a beach in Ceará. “Guys, I’m in love! The most beautiful place is my Northeast”said the paraibana.

Juliette (Photo: Playback/Instagram) Juliette (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

On her Instagram feed, the singer added: “Ceará, I love you!” and published new photos using the stylish look and showing off her powerful curves. In the comments, several fans and celebrities left praise for her.

“Oh beautiful woman”commented Pablo Vittar. “Cat”praised Carla Diaz. “So beautiful!”said Giovanna Ewbank. “Simply wonderful”wrote a follower. “You always rock woman”declared another admirer.

