Juliette explains why she bought a luxury car more expensive than the BBB award







Juliette shared her new acquisition on social media Photo: Playback / Instagram

BBB21 champion Juliette Freire opened up about the purchase of her new luxury car. The influencer said that she spent more than R $ 1 million on the vehicle and that this was the most expensive acquisition she has ever made. The Land Rover model car may have cost more than the prize that the singer won at Big Brother Brazil.

The former BBB revealed the purchase through Instagram, where she posted a sequence of Stories driving the car. In the videos, Juliette’s friend jokes and asks what it’s like to drive without having to use buttons and manual gear, I’m referring to the vehicle’s completely digital and modern dashboard.

On the podcast ‘A Milkshake Named Wanda’, Juliette explained why she invested in a millionaire vehicle. “I would never buy it. But it had to be a safe, bigger car, anyway, so I bought this car. I think it’s the most expensive for me [que já comprei] that was it,” he said.





In video Juliette drives new car Photo: Playback / Instagram

And in addition to talking about her acquisitions, the singer commented on her new phase in music and the fame she achieved after BBB. The influencer confessed that it is sometimes emotionally challenging to always be in the spotlight and that it is not as easy a job as she thought when she was still anonymous.

