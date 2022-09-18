Juliette Freire bets on a hollowed-out swimsuit to enjoy a beach day in Fortaleza: “So beautiful”

The singer and ex-BBB star Juliette Freire showed off her sculptural body by posing with a hollowed-out swimsuit on the beach in Ceará

The singer and former BBB Juliette Freire (32) took advantage of the sunny Saturday to enjoy a beach in Fortaleza, Ceará. Beautiful, Juliette showed off her sculptural body by posing with a beachy fashionista look.

On her Instagram profile, Juliette shared a sequence of photos showing her beach production.

The singer opted for a strapless swimsuit in a beige tone to enjoy the sunny day. In addition, she came up with crochet pants as a beach outfit, and, of course, she oozed beauty and style in Fortaleza.

In the comments of the publication, several friends of Juliette took the opportunity to praise the beauty of the brunette, as Carla Diazthat wrote: “Cat”, Followed by Gio Ewbank: “So beautiful!”, said the blonde. “What a babe”, pointed out Sabrina Sato.

Check out Juliette’s beachy look:

A luxury!

Also this Thursday, Juliette shared a video where she appeared driving a luxury car valued between R$1,160,000 to R$1,604,000.

What is it like to drive a car without a nail in gear and without the mirror falling off? With a lot of buttons, which I’m sure you don’t understand what half of those buttons are for”, commented a friend. The singer agreed: “I don’t even know how to move”.

