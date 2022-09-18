know what it is and how it can manifest itself in practice

Unfortunately, Burnout Syndrome has been taking an increasing space in our society. A greater number of people suffer or have suffered from this type of burnout. Because of this, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Burnout as an “occupational phenomenon” that needs attention and care.

What is Burnout?

Also known as the Professional Burnout Syndrome, this is a psychic disorder that can end up appearing after the individual goes through a situation in a very exhausting job that is characterized by a state of emotional tension and stress. The main symptoms reported are: feeling of extreme tiredness, lack of energy and motivation to perform everyday tasks. After a while, these symptoms generated by this syndrome end up interfering in all areas of the professional’s life.

What are the main causes of this syndrome?

As Burnout Syndrome is triggered by events in the professional environment, psychologists believe that any type of excess carried out at work can end up triggering this syndrome in anyone.

However, it is worth pointing out that some of the main causes are:

Insecurity regarding job stability;

Failure to respect job entry and exit times;

End up demanding more than the body can handle during physical activities at work;

Isolation and lack of integration with other professionals;

Accumulation of tasks;

Not resting and not having your leisure time.

These are just one of the many other causes that can end up causing Burnout.

How to avoid the syndrome?

As Burnout is completely linked to people’s behavior and their work environment, the main forms of prevention end up focusing on changing habits at work and in everyday life.

Some very important tips are:

Gives great importance to moments of leisure;

Get plenty of rest when out of work;

Include relaxation exercises to help contain symptoms;

Do activities that relieve stress and improve sleep;

Change the posture in your work environment;

If you have symptoms, see a professional.

In addition to professional follow-up, the support of family and friends is essential for the mental recovery of someone who suffers from this syndrome or is starting to develop it.