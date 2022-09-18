Latam promotes international tickets from BRL 1,750

Latam launched a promotion of air tickets to international destinations with prices starting at R$ 1,750*, round trip with taxes included, to travel later this year.

Offers are valid for flights operated by Latam Airlines Brasil, in economy classes, subject to seat availability, with tickets issued until 11:59 pm on September 18, 2022, with specific rules and restrictions in the profile of each fare.

Credit: IStockNew York (USA) is one of Latam’s international destinations with discounted air tickets

Latam’s promotion includes flights to Argentina (Buenos Aires and Mendoza); Chile (Santiago); Peru (Lima); Colombia (Bogotá); Uruguay (Montevideo); Mexico (Mexico City); USA (New York, Miami and Boston) and Portugal (Lisbon).

It is possible to find airline tickets from São Paulo/Guarulhos to Asunción (Paraguay) from R$1,751.95* (roundtrip price with taxes included) or 50,777 Latam Pass points + R$289.57, for travel until December of 2022.

Another offer is flights between Rio de Janeiro/Galeão and Lima (Peru) from R$ 1,885.18* (roundtrip price with taxes included) or 55,130 Latam Pass points + R$ 297.45, for trips up to December 2022. Check out other offers here.

Credit: DisclosureLatam promotes international tickets; check out some offers

Premium Class Business Latam

The Latam promotion also includes tickets in the Premium Business class. It is possible to find tickets between São Paulo/Guarulhos and Mexico City from BRL 9,457.77* (roundtrip price with taxes included) or 308,290 Latam Pass points + BRL 579.01, for travel until November 2022 .

Another opportunity is tickets between São Paulo/Guarulhos and Lisbon from R$9,641.23 (round trip price with taxes included) or 326,425 Latam Pass points + R$240.19, for travel between November and December 2022 .

Latam’s Premium class offers seats that recline up to 180º, greater privacy (direct aisle access in the new cabin configuration of Boeing 767, 777 and 787 aircraft), blanket and pillow, amenity kit, premium gastronomy and in-flight entertainment.

Premium Business passengers receive exclusive service, from check-in to disembarkation and exclusive access to the Latam VIP Room.

Prices in dollars (US$) will be converted at the exchange rate on the day of purchase and prices published in reais were calculated at the exchange rate of BRL 5.22 (09/08/2022), however, the exchange rate on the date of purchase prevails. .