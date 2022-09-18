Leadership of Deus é Amor that had leaked intimate audio accuses church board of being linked to Freemasonry

Evangelist Léia Miranda, daughter of the founder of the Pentecostal Church Deus É Amor (IPDA), appeared in a video accusing the IPDA board of being linked to Freemasonry, which, according to Leia, dictates the rules of how the church should be conducted.

Despite not having said objectively which members of the board are part of Freemasonry, she mentioned in the same context the name of Davi Oliveira de Miranda Almeida, and his wife, Carina Almeida. The information is from the Fuxico Gospel website.

Netizens who follow the case believe that Leia’s complaint may be a smokescreen, since she did not speak more about the audio in which she stars in sexual conversations with a pastor away from the IPDA. In the conversation, Leia made explicit comments about the preacher’s sexual performance.

On Thursday (15), the evangelist called the IPDA faithful to a vote with the aim of removing the current leadership of the church.

“All of you from Greater São Paulo, who want to see the Deus é Amor Church be the same as before, come now to the World Headquarters here in São Paulo, because we will start a vote on this in hall 2 of the Temple of the Glory of God” , wrote Leah. “We need as many people as possible for this vote. Come everybody! We’ll stay here until we finish voting. We count on all of you,” she said.

