leaks show gameplay, screenshots and more [rumor]

This Sunday morning (18), a ton of content from GTA 6 appeared on the Internet. The files, shared by a user who “hacked Uber a few days ago”, show dozens of images and gameplay clips, highlighting the performance of two protagonists still in the alpha stage of development.

According to the journalist Jason Schreier, from Bloomberg, the documents are legitimate and corroborate previous information about the game. A number of content has been covered, such as the store robbery system, interaction with open world NPCs, male and female character details and much more.

Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 18, 2022

Apparently, GTA 6 should take place in a city similar to Miami – nothing has been confirmed about the inclusion of Vice City as a main map. According to forums on Reddit, parts of the “source code and assets for GTA 5 and 6″ have also been shared and it looks like this will be the biggest concern for Rockstar Games at the moment.

Numerous files are already posted on social networks such as twitter and YouTube, with much of the content still active and available for playback. It is worth remembering that GTA 6 has not yet been revealed and these materials are disclosed as a leak and should not reflect an eventual final version.

Rockstar will prioritize offline in GTA 6

Recently, information published by insider “Tez2” suggested that Rockstar will give priority to single-player gameplay in GTA 6. According to him, future DLCs for the game will focus on the offline campaign and include packs with cities, quest updates and expansion through more exploration sites. Click here to learn more.

