Leandro Lehart’s victim gives an interview to Fantástico

The LeoDias column spoke this Saturday (9/17) with the victim of Leandro Lehart, from the Art Popular group, who was convicted in the first instance for rape and false imprisonment this Friday (9/16). Although the victim chose not to comment on the matter, she told us that she gave an exclusive interview to Fantástico, which will air this Sunday (18/9).

Our report spoke with the lawyer Luciana Terra who represents the victim of the process and had exclusive access to information about the crime.

As already reported by this column, the victim met Leandro Lehart in a music project of which he was director. The two developed a friendship that eventually led to a romantic entanglement. At first, the singer and the victim had consensual sexual relations. However, one day, after Leandro Lehart asked the woman to fulfill “sexual desires” to which he did not agree, the act of rape was carried out.

According to the lawyer, the woman still suffers from post-traumatic stress, would have tried to take her own life and is unable to work: “She still suffers from these traumas, post-traumatic stress, tried to commit suicide, is in social isolation, cannot more work and it devastated her completely. She was once one person and today she is another.”

The column found that because of all the psychological damage caused, the victim had lost more than 40 kilos since the crime.

