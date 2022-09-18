learn curiosities about the entrepreneur

It is not from today that the name of Rodrigo Branco ends up becoming a topic in the media. Despite not being an artist or influencer, the businessman is friends with several famous and is considered by many, even, as the “darling of celebrities”.

But after all, who is Rodrigo Branco? In your Instagramwhere he has more than 2 million followers, the 31-year-old defines himself as a businessman, TV director, publicist, journalist and Marketing consultant.

On the social network, he has several photos next to celebrities such as Sabrina Sato, Ivete Sangalo, Anitta, Ronaldo Fenômeno, Simone Mendes, Sasha Meneghel and many others.

At the moment, Rodrigo Branco lives in Orlando, United States. There, he works as a “tour guide” for the famous, helping with tours and luxury accommodation.

In Brazil, he was once director of Band programs, such as ‘Much +’ by Adriane Galisteu‘Marcia’ from Marcia Goldschmidt and Tá na Tela, from Luiz Bacci. Outside of TV, he has also worked with Marcos Buaiz, ​​ex-husband of singer Wanessa Camargo.

Rodrigo was married to the realtor Vivian Mellim, for 14 years. With her, the businessman had a daughter, Sophia. The boy is also godfather Anna Juliasecond daughter of his ex-wife.

Controversies involving Rodrigo Branco

One of the biggest controversies involving Rodrigo Branco took place in 2020, when the businessman made racist comments about Thelma Assis and Maju Coutinho. In a live, he said that the two were favored for being black.

“Thelma doesn’t even think about it. Cheering for Thelma is racism. Everyone is voting for her because she is poor black”he said at the time. “It’s the same thing I say about Maju Coutinho. She’s bad, she’s horrible. I watched it today, it’s only there because of the color. What was her career? Her career was being cursed.” added.

After receiving a lot of criticism from anonymous and also if your famous friends, Rodrigo Branco acknowledged that he was wrong and apologized. This year, Thelma returned to talk about the subject on her social networks and once again the businessman made a publication asking for forgiveness for his lines.

“First of all, I want to admit again my mistake regarding the racist speech in March 2020, against Thelma and Maju Coutinho. Racism is not resolved with just an apology, so I understand the gravity of what I said.” he started.

“I sought help to urgently reflect and identify and break daily those traits that do not match what I want to be, especially what I want to teach my daughter. I am proof that through raising awareness it is possible to convert people to become allies, so that hatred is no longer perpetuated in the ideal society we seek to achieve. Once again, my sincere apologies”he added.

Rodrigo Branco’s name was also mentioned in The Farm 14per Tiago Ramos and Thomaz Costa. At the time, the actor said he is a friend of the businessman, after the model made some insinuations. Click here to understand.