learn details of Leandro Lehart’s crime

The LeoDias column had exclusive access to details of the process that led to the conviction in the first instance for rape and false imprisonment of singer Leandro Lehart, from the group Art Popular. In addition, this space also spoke to the lawyer Luciana Terra, who represents the victim in the process. To protect the victim, the woman’s name will be kept confidential.

Relationship turned to aggression

According to sources who had access to the process, the victim met Leandro Lehart in a music project which he was director. The two developed a friendship that eventually led to a romantic entanglement.

At first, the singer and the victim had consensual sexual relations. However, one day, after Leandro Lehart asked the woman to fulfill “sexual desires” to which he did not agree, the rape was committed.

Seeking to “calm down” the victim, the singer of Art Popular kept her in a bathroom for several hours, promising to release her only when she was calmer. This eventually led to the conviction of Leandro Lehart also for false imprisonment. The crime took place just over a year ago.

Conversation with the lawyer and effects felt until today

These acts were confirmed by the victim’s lawyer, Luciana Terra, in an interview with the LeoDias column: “She arrived at the Justiceiras project (NGO to which the woman sought support after the crime), seeking legal, psychological and socio-existential assistance. She had a friendship with Mr. Leandro and, at times, they were together. In one of these times, there was a situation of rape and false imprisonment”.

According to the lawyer, the woman still suffers from post-traumatic stress, in addition to having tried to take her own life and being unable to work. “She still suffers from these traumas to this day. She has attempted suicide, is in social isolation, is no longer able to work and it has devastated her completely. She was once one person and today she is another,” Luciana said.

The column found that, because of all the psychological damage caused, the victim had lost more than 40 kilos since the crime. Social organizations supported women, such as the Justiceiras, previously mentioned in this article, and the Um Novo Olhar Institute, which provided laboratory assistance to women.

Reaction after conviction

Soon after the conviction was released, the lawyer gave details of how the victim reacted. “She’s still very shaken by the whole thing. Now it’s no longer a complaint, it’s a condemnation. The Court, in the first instance, recognized the violence suffered. The woman reacted with a lot of joy, a lot of relief, because the Justice really listened to her, even more in these cases when she is a person with economic power, famous. She is a poor black woman from the periphery,” she said.

Luciana Terra gave a final message on behalf of the defense and asked that women victims of violence trust the judiciary: “The message is that women trust justice, we now have a sentence of 9 years and 7 months in prison in closed regime, in a heinous crime, which had subjugation and cruelty against a woman”.

